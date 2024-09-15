Surge of late summer-warmth continues, ‘chance' of mid-week rain

So you’re saying there’s a chance of rain?! There is! The odds aren’t in our favor, but there will be a tropical system off the Carolina coast that will threaten the I-95 corridor for rain this week.

While development into a named storm system isn’t guaranteed, it will have rain through the eastern seaboard. How far north it goes will depend on various factors, and how much drier air remains in place remains to be seen too.

All said, it’s something. And we haven’t been able to say that as of late. The footprint of heavier showers will be along the south coast Wednesday and Thursday morning, while the core or stronger activity is just offshore.

Outside of the rain, the warm days remain this week – with temperatures near 80° to start the week. Coastal temperatures will run just below that through mid-week.

As the offshore system approaches, temperatures do respond to increasing clouds and an on-shore wind. By the end of the week, high temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s and 70s.