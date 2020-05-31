Temperatures Dip to Start the Week

What a difference 24 hours make!

There were reports of light snow on Mount Washington and in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Temperatures certainly aren’t as warm as yesterday.

Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s to around 70 south compared to the 70s and 80s on Saturday. Even though it is cooler, today is a spectacular day to enjoy outdoors with lots of sunshine and dry air.

A cooler air mass sets over the region once again tonight with the chance for patchy frost over the mountains and northern valleys and another round of light snow or ice at the summit. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s north, and 40s to around 50 south.

Highs to start the week will be mostly in the 60s with a few spots near 70 on Monday while Tuesday still features temperatures close to average for the first week in June.

After a very dry May with not much rain reported at Boston Logan Airport, there is a slight chance for a passing shower or sprinkle Monday and then again Tuesday night into Wednesday, as we track a disturbance headed our way.

By then, temperatures will rebound into the 70s with drier air moving back in to end the work week with temperatures in the 80s.