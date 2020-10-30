Temperatures Drop Below Freezing Overnight After Widespread Snowfall

A few inches of snow accumulated across interior southern New England Friday. The snow showers and rain showers have moved out this evening, leaving colder temperatures to follow.

The roads, sidewalks and any untreated surfaces will become icy as temperatures fall to the freezing mark Friday evening, and overnight lows drop to the 20s for most of New England. The exception will be across outer Cape Cod, where lows stay above freezing.

Halloween is going to be nice and calm compared to Friday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Trick-or-treating will be icy as any leftover snow will freeze over and as temperatures north and west drop to around freezing. Most metro areas stay in the upper 30s for any outdoor Halloween festivities. The night will be bright with the full blue moon rising around 6 p.m. Don't forget to fall back one hour before bed as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Sunday, we see milder temperatures with highs in the mid 50s, but a couple disturbances will bring in some wet weather. First, a few showers head in across southeastern New England by afternoon. Then, northwestern New England will see an area of low pressure to the northwest, bringing in scattered rain to possible light snow showers into higher terrain areas Sunday night.

Next week, we have colder air again taking over for Monday and on election day, but high pressure keeps us dry. More dry weather is in our pattern through the end of next week, with highs potentially reaching the low 60s.