Temperatures Fall Before Wintry Mix This Weekend

Birds were singing, skies were blue and the sun actually felt warm yesterday. Temperatures climbed into the upper 40s and low 50s.

But those temperatures will drop today and even more Friday. Temperatures will reach the 40s on Thursday, 30s on Friday and by Saturday before we see another warm-up.

At this point, next weekend will be 50/50. Saturday looks to be a bit unsettled with a wintry mix changing to rain as temperatures warm into the 40s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

Next Monday, it will be unsettled again with some wet weather returning.