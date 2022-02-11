30-Degree Drop After a Warm Start to Weekend

We’re enjoying wonderful weather today - a nice evening for a walk at the park, bike riding near the lake or just enjoying a warm cup of coffee looking out to calm conditions.

Temperatures in the 50s

Our temperatures made it to the upper 40s and even some 50s across New England. Tonight, we’ll watch some isolated showers over Vermont, New Hampshire and a wintry mix for Maine. While tomorrow will be an even milder day with highs in the upper 50s, we’re watching a cold front pushing south in the evening bringing some isolated snow showers in the northern states along a sharp drop in temperatures for Sunday.

Snow Chances on Sunday

This will set up the stage for our next system bringing the potential for snow in southern New England, especially along the southeast. It will start in Connecticut, riding through Rhode Island, reaching the southern New Hampshire border, and maybe a few bits of the Maine shoreline. We’ll likely see the light snow pushing into the area in the morning stretching through Connecticut and near Portland between 7-10 a.m, then retreating southeast in the afternoon and evening, staying southeast in the overnight hours.

NBC10 Boston

Ocean Effect Snow Showers Possible Monday

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

NBC10 Boston

A second round of ocean effect snow showers may pop up on the Cape Monday morning through the afternoon until the wind shifts direction on Monday evening from the northeast. Total snowfall amounts with Sunday’s event will bring a coating to 2” for most with potentially higher amounts that range in the 2-4” scale in southeastern Massachusetts, isolated spots in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

NBC10 Boston

A high pressure system will lock its way on our west and bring more quiet weather for the start of the week. Monday will be cold with highs in the 20s and a mild increase to the upper 40s fills in by the end of the week along some showers.