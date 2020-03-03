‘Spring Has Sprung’: March Temps Keep Rising

A batch of rain showers that moved through last night is racing away this morning, leaving a mixture of sun and clouds and fairly warm air for the three states going to the polls in New England today.

With breaks of sunshine, the temperature jumps to near 60 degrees in southern New England and 50 degrees north. The most sunshine is in Maine.

Clouds are thicker in Western New England where rain showers are expected to reach the Connecticut River Valley by 3 or 4 p.m. this afternoon. So for most of us it’s a nice mild early March day with not too much wind — from the south about 10 miles per hours.

It’s a weak boundary stalled over New England that keeps the showers coming tonight and first thing tomorrow. Then we have an intensifying low pressure system on the coast of Maine later tomorrow with afternoon rain showers becoming more organized and changing to snow in the mountains of northern New Hampshire and much of central and northern Maine.

Wind will pick up and drier air will come in for most of us tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.

With the exception of Maine, where there may be some snow on the ground early Wednesday, it’s going to be a windy day with a mixture of sun and clouds and a few snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will reach into the 30s and 40s north, to low 50s south. Wind may have some impact with gusts possibly exceeding 45 miles per hour from the west and northwest.

We see yet another system approaching on Thursday with sunshine fading behind clouds, high temperature mostly in the 40s. Rain or snow may develop Thursday night and continue Friday. As it turns colder we may have rain changing to snow even at the coast by late Friday evening.

High temperatures will be in the 30s, with wind from the north at 20 to 30 mph late in the day.

That low pressure system will take off, leaving a little bit of snow on the ground and bright weather for our Saturday, high temperatures hitting the 30s south and 20s north.

At this point it looks like a dry weekend followed by another warming trend as seen here and our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.