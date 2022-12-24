Temperatures Plummet Making for Icy Roads Heading Into the Christmas Holiday

Bitter cold start for Saturday. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower teens. Wind chills will feel below zero much of the morning. High temperatures only top out in the lower 20’s.

Saturday night, clear skies, very cold, lows in the upper teens. Christmas Day, is sunny and cold with less wind. Highs in the upper 20’s. Monday is mostly sunny, and not as harsh, highs around 30.

Tuesday, partly cloudy, with a few flurries possible. Highs in the lower 30’s. Wednesday, mostly sunny, and cool. Highs in the middle 30’s. Thursday is seasonable with a mostly sunny sky, highs around 40.

Friday is mostly cloudy, but much warmer. Highs into the middle 40’s.

The early call for New Years Eve is very mild, and cloudy. Highs in the lower 50’s.