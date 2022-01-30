Temperatures Plummet Sunday Night; Watch for Black Ice Through Monday Morning

We saw a cold day across the region as many of us had to dig out from the Blizzard of ’22!

The cold temperatures didn’t help that much in that process as wind chills were mostly in the teens and single digits all day, however, we did see plenty of sunshine and with that higher sun angle, it did help melt some of that snow on those treated roadways and sidewalks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Sunday night will be frigid with clear skies.

Temperatures will plummet below 0 north and into the single digits south. Though we won’t be dealing with gusty winds, it doesn’t take much of a breeze to push those wind chill values close to 0 and below.

Also, watch out for some black ice Sunday night through Monday’s morning commute. Though most of the highways and main roads are clear of snow, huge thanks to all the road crews, we will see some of that snow melt from today refreezing, which could pose some minor issues overnight and into the early morning hours, especially on untreated surfaces.

Monday will be quiet and cold with temps in the upper 20s to 30 south, 20s north with no weather issues, as a matter of fact, it’ll remain quiet right through the middle of the week with a warming trend!

By Thursday, temperatures may be pushing 50 across southern New England, slightly cooler north.

By the end of the week, a frontal system may bring some unsettled conditions to the area in the form of snow north, rain south, as featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast. Still some tweaking to do on that part of the forecast.