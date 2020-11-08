Temperatures Reach 70 Throughout New England

Another day with near record setting temperatures on the way. We are expecting more sunshine and warm weather!

Temperatures will climb into the 70s most days through Wednesday. Our best chance of breaking records will be on Monday.

Temperatures will begin to cool by late week. Rain chances will also return. At this point the greatest chances for rain will be Wednesday and again by next Sunday. It appears we should gets some beneficial rain.

If you look at the next 10 days, cumulatively, a widespread 1-3 inches of rain will be possible. The Sunday to Tuesday pattern could also feature strong to potentially damaging winds – I guess the only good news is, we will be past leaf drop.

Even with cooler air in place, temperatures will be average or slightly above.