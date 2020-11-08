weather New England

Temperatures Reach 70 Throughout New England

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another day with near record setting temperatures on the way. We are expecting more sunshine and warm weather!

Temperatures will climb into the 70s most days through Wednesday. Our best chance of breaking records will be on Monday.

Temperatures will begin to cool by late week. Rain chances will also return. At this point the greatest chances for rain will be Wednesday and again by next Sunday. It appears we should gets some beneficial rain.

Weather Stories

weather New England 17 hours ago

Most of New England Sees Sunshine Sunday With Temps in 60s, 70s

weather New England Nov 7

Record-High Temperatures in November

If you look at the next 10 days, cumulatively, a widespread 1-3 inches of rain will be possible. The Sunday to Tuesday pattern could also feature strong to potentially damaging winds – I guess the only good news is, we will be past leaf drop.

Even with cooler air in place, temperatures will be average or slightly above.

This article tagged under:

weather New England
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us