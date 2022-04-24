Temperatures Remain Cool for Start of the Week

A cooler weather pattern has taken hold for this Sunday. High pressure over eastern Canada pushed a front backwards into western New England and as far west as the Adirondacks.

This means we see more clouds than sun, some showers along the front, and an onshore flow keeping temps very cool in the 40s and 50s. Highs in Boston and eastern New England will be around 50. Late in the day, the front may be so far to the west that Boston sees some sunshine after all.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut River Valley could see 60s, but that is dependent on how far inland the front goes and how much cloud cover they see there.

High pressure dominates on Monday with a slight wind shift and more sun, so we see a brighter day with highs back around 60 degrees. A slow moving cold front heads in for Tuesday and that will bring in scattered rain. The off and on showers continue through midweek as an upper level low seems to cut off.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This means possibly a repeated pattern of cool temps in the 50s, showers, drizzle and clouds perhaps through the end of next week. The models have improved a touch compared to on Friday, so it doesn’t look as gloomy for southern New England. Northern New England may see a northwest flow and very cold air aloft, supporting some wintry mix or snow chances in the high terrain by midweek.

Stay tuned for updates!