forecast

Temperatures Rise into the 90s Amid Ongoing Heat Wave

More 90 degree days are in the forecast while rising humidity levels will make it feel like 100

By Pamela Gardner

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Our heat wave continues across much of southern New England as we have more 90 degree days in the forecast. Boston hit 91 degrees on Sunday so today marks day two of the heat wave, while Hartford is on day three. 

Highs reach the low 90s across interior southern New England with heat index numbers in the mid to upper 90s. Cape Cod, the south coast and northern New England will have highs in the 80s with heat index numbers around 90. With the hot and humid airmass in place, a pop up storm or shower is possible all day until sunset.  

We have a similar forecast on Tuesday with more heat and humidity. Highs will be a few degrees hotter, in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will also be higher, so it will feel like near 100. Pop up storms are possible again in the heat of the afternoon.  

Wednesday is our transition day, although we keep the heat and humidity around with highs again in the low 90s. A cold front heads into northern New England by morning, with southern New England getting the rain by afternoon and evening. The storms and showers head through by evening. 

The frontal boundary stalls just offshore to our south for Thursday so we can't get the clouds or rain chances completely out of southern New England. Farther north it will be pleasant with highs in the 80s and low humidity.  

Friday is the pick of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and an onshore wind thanks to a high pressure system settling in. Humidity will be low and there's plenty of sunshine forecast. 

This weekend will be cool as well with highs around 80 both days, but the forecast models have different solutions by Sunday into next week with a stalled front and weak coastal low. For now, we have highs in the low 80s and more clouds, with limited rain chances by the end of the 10-day.  

Coronavirus Coverage

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mandatory Face Mask Order Takes Effect in Everett Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Lawmakers Consider Four-Year Delay for MCAS

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us