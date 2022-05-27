Temperatures Stay Warm Despite Cloud Cover Ahead of Storm Threat Saturday

We get another fabulous afternoon to wrap up our work week.

Even though the clouds have been giving battle, our highs are managing to reach the upper 70s and some low 80s inland. Along with increasing humidity, our cloud coverage increases and we see the chance of showers and storms rolling in.

We’ll see a set of storms moving in around and after 5 p.m. into western Mass. These storms will continue moving into northern Franklin and Worcester counties towards Vermont and New Hampshire, eventually reaching Maine. Along with the loss of daytime heating late evening, our storms will lose strength and bring scattered showers to the north and northeast.

Overnight we’ll see heavy rain moving through Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts – some downpours and the chance of thunder. Wind will remain active gusting over 35 mph in the southeast through tomorrow morning and increasing our waves (boating forecast will watch for somewhat choppy shores). With that round of rain moving through by tomorrow morning, our best bet for drier weather will take place late morning for most of Mass., Connecticut and Rhode Island. Otherwise, showers linger along New Hampshire and Maine.

Storms start to develop by noon and on towards the late afternoon in western New England with an easterly movement. It’s here where we’ll see the higher chance of storms feeding off of the daytime heating (depending on how much sun we get), moisture and energy in the atmosphere that we’ll see the increasing chance of localized damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning. Rotation may develop with the strongest of storms along northern New England.

After 10 p.m. Saturday, our weather eases and we step into a beautiful new pattern of great weather for Sunday and Monday. We’ll warm up to the 80s on Memorial Day, upper 80s may also appear in our inland communities. We’ll have a backdoor cold front next Tuesday that will keep our temperatures cooler near the shores and into Maine. Inland communities may watch for warmer temperatures, in the 80s, for much of the week.