Temperatures to Drop Sunday Evening

High pressure from Canada is large and in charge. For the second morning in a row, we have set record low temperatures in New England, 27 degrees in Montpelier, Vermont and 25 degrees in Houlton, Maine, are a couple of examples.

Frost was reported as far south as Connecticut, Northern Rhode Island, and suburbs just outside of Boston.

So, for much of New England - the growing season has come to an abrupt end.

It’s also a real boost for the fall foliage color factor. The combination of this early-season chill and drought stressed trees means that we are even seeing leaf drop already.

This high-pressure system also means beautiful blue sky with clean air from North Central Canada. Our Sunday afternoon features a high sunburn factor, but not too warm, about 60 degrees on average.

Wind is still gusting past 25 miles an hour on the shores from Maine to Massachusetts and Connecticut. We have a high surf advisory in effect until further notice.

It’s another frosty one tonight with a low temperature in the 20s and 30s to low 40s.

Saturn and Jupiter put on a show in the evening sky, Mars and Venus late night.

The high-pressure system is pretty much stalled here, that may be good news for keeping hurricane Teddy off to our east. But, Teddy will be a large storm and have an impact along our shoreline with 10 to 20 foot ground swell here Tuesday into Wednesday. So, the waves keep getting bigger through mid week, and we will have a gradual warm-up too.

Even though our air will keep coming from Canada through the Autumnal equinox on Tuesday and Wednesday, the air in Canada is getting warmer so we will be back into the 70s headed towards next weekend as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.