Temperatures to hit upper 80s by midweek

Our amazing stretch of weather continues as we celebrate Labor Day across New England.

Labor Day brings us more heat and humidity, with some sea breezes at the coast. But it's another wonderful beach day as the wave heights have lowered a bit more and our rip current risk is low and we have a mid afternoon high tide (about 3:30pm in Boston). Highs again top off in the mid 80s, with upper 80s inland.

The heat builds this week as we head back to work or school. Highs in the mid to upper 80s will be widespread by midweek and some spots will see 90 degrees. The humidity also cranks up to near tropical levels, with dewpoints around 70 before our next rain maker heads in to end the week. Heat index numbers will be in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms return for the end of the week, late Thursday into Friday and the first half of the weekend with cooler temps. However, the humidity remains highs. By the weekend we return to lower humidity and more September-like temps in the 60s to 70s.