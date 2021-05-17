Temps Are on the Rise. Here's When New England Could Hit 80 This Week

Yesterday we just fell short of 80 degrees in Boston. There were scattered thunderstorms that moved through during the afternoon from Maine to Connecticut and we’ll see a repeat of that today.

Showers and thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread this afternoon. No shower or thunderstorm should last longer than 20 to 30 minutes. This rinse, wash, repeat pattern will continue until tomorrow.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Today won’t be as warm with a sea breeze that will march inland and clouds, showers and thunderstorms a bit more widespread. Mornings will start off sunny, clouds will fill in during the afternoon and showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures will rebound by Tuesday.

By midweek, 80° warmth will be possible. The warmest weather will be around for Wednesday and Thursday with cooler weather returning to close the week and for next weekend.

It’s possible that parts of New England could touch 90°. Temperatures will jump back into the mid 70s by the following week.