Temps Cool Ahead of Father's Day

A noticeable change has arrived to the region – much cooler, less humid air is in place and will stick around through the entire weekend. Keep in mind typical highs for this time of year should be in the middle 70s, and we’ll be running 10 to 20 degrees cooler than that at times.

Today, expect varying amounts of sun and clouds with a few sprinkles possible and scattered showers in the far North Country. We may all see a shower or two Saturday night into Sunday morning as upper level energy swings through. So don’t be surprised to wake up to a gloomy start on Father’s Day (especially early).

I do anticipate some gradual improvement on Father’s Day in terms of the fact that the remainder of the day should be mostly dry (aside from scattered showers in Maine) and sunny breaks in far western New England should slide east just in time for sunset. By Monday, the sun is back for one and all and it looks like a lovely last full day of spring. Highs will be in the 70s and local sea breezes will kick in at the coast.

Tuesday officially kicks off the summer season with the solstice at 5:13AM. We’ll see highs in the 70s (cooler at the coast by PM) and a mostly dry day aside from showers/isolated thunder in central/western Conn.

The end of next week features a warming trend back into the 80s and an increased risk of thunderstorms, particularly on Thursday and Saturday. We’ll monitor this closely in the days ahead.