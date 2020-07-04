Temps Cool Down for Fourth of July; Chance of Storms Tomorrow

It took a while, but the coast finally cleared out on this Fourth of July. Temperatures were abnormally cool in the upper 60s and low 70s with an onshore wind at the coast.

It turns warm and humid for Sunday temperatures will climb to the 80s even at the coast, but with the heat and humidity comes to chance for showers and thunderstorms. It’s possible that we could see some strong to severe storms. The greatest potential of those storms will come after 1 p.m.

Record breaking heat will set up across the center part of the country. We will be on the periphery of this heat and humidity, which means we will continue to see active weather with showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout the week.

Late week, next week temperatures will climb back in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area.