Temps Drop Ahead of Weekend Nor'easter With Blizzard Potential

Quiet weather continues through midweek, with a big storm heading in Friday night into Saturday. That is our next First Alert timeframe as we watch for the threat of very heavy snow, damaging winds and coastal flooding.

Weekend Storm Has Blizzard Potential

The latest models this afternoon have increased our chance for a powerful nor’easter and even a potential blizzard. We still don’t know exact details at the moment (snow totals, peak winds, how bad the flooding will be). The track and exact timing are still to be determined.

Key indicators hint that we will see a powerful storm between Friday night through Saturday night. In fact, our exclusive NBC forecast model has a high POP for the eastern half of New England on Saturday. Several inches, to around a foot of snow is possible in Boston and across eastern New England. If the storm tracks in the right way, we won’t just have over half a foot to a foot of snow, but also widespread damaging winds, and serious coastal flooding (tides are astronomically increasing through the weekend). Depending on the track, the south coast or east coast both need to prepare for coastal flooding at this time.

This storm could move over the "benchmark" at 40N, 70W which brings us our classic, major nor’easters with major snowfall. Our First Alert weather team will continue to update on this storm's impact.

Possible storm tracks for Saturday...#2 gives us the classic nor'easter with major impacts (snow, wind, coastal flooding) in eastern New England as it passes over the "benchmark". #3 looks less likely now with the afternoon model updates. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/vxrzgEtxrC — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) January 25, 2022

Before Storm, Temperatures Drop Midweek

As for the rest of this week, we have cold temperatures returning for tonight and midweek. After highs today reach the low 40s with a breeze, we fall to the teens overnight. Highs in the 20s welcome us into Wednesday, but at least it will be nice and sunny. Another cold day is in store Thursday, with highs again in the 20s. Then all eyes are on the storm Friday into Saturday (mainly Saturday). Two systems combine to give us the powerful nor’easter. A cold front from the northwest Friday (bringing in some snow showers prior to the big storm), and a low that develops off the southeast U.S. coast. Beyond the storm, we dry off Sunday through at least Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for the latest updates on our big storm this weekend.