Temps Drop and Wind Chills Ramp Up Overnight, Then a Split Weekend

It’s been a decent afternoon considering our highs reached the upper 50s and some low 60s. Showers started off our day and a few more have popped up through the afternoon but it wasn’t a complete washout of a day.

The chance of showers this evening decreases and we’ll see lingering snow in the mountains with mostly clear skies in the overnight hours across our southern states. What we’ll now be dealing with are the strong wind gusts as that dry air fills in and our wind chills becoming a factor again. Our temperatures will drop to the 30s overnight but we’ll feel like the 20s by tomorrow morning with some teens along west and northern New England.

Fortunately, Saturday is the pick of the weekend. Our skies will remain bright and sunny, although somewhat breezy. It’s a split forecast. We take the sun on Saturday but deal with some showers Sunday afternoon. Again, this won’t be a complete washout of a day since Sunday morning will be cloudy but dry. So if you wake up early Sunday and plan for outdoors, you won’t be needing the umbrella and your morning walk will still be pleasant. What will change though is that our temperatures will drop a bit more, our highs on Sunday will remain in the upper 40s.

Wind gusts die down tomorrow night and remain light through Sunday. Focusing on winds, these will come along again next Wednesday, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. First will climb our way to the mid-50s on Monday, a bit more for Tuesday along with showers. Wednesday brings the blustery conditions along with more rain- and while the rain chances will continue through the end of next week, so will our climb in temperatures to the upper 50s.