Temps Heating Up This Weekend

We are on the verge of another heatwave starting on Sunday for most and lasting through Tuesday next week.

In the meantime, we have some relief with the heat and humidity today. Local sea breezes develop and will keep temps in the low 80s along the coast, while inland we bake again in the upper 80s to low 90s in the CT River Valley. The humidity won't be too bad at least.



Sunday is a different story as our wind direction swaps from the southwest as a warm front lifts through. A pop-up storm or shower is likely across the north country for late afternoon, but most of us remain dry.

Highs will soar into the low to mid-90s with increasing humidity from south to north. Each night this weekend we will have areas of patchy fog possible. And the fog could be dense as the humidity rises into Monday morning.



Monday is our First Alert day due to the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid-90s but the heat index will be around 100 degrees in most spots. Overnight lows stay in the 70s and again it will be oppressive heat and a tough stretch for those without air conditioning.

The heatwave lasts into Tuesday with more highs in the 90s. Monday into Tuesday a cold front will be draped across northern New England, so there will be periodic shower and storm chances.

Cooler temperatures are anticipated by the end of next week, along with a dry stretch and less humid air.