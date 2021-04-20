Temps in the 70s Tuesday Before Wednesday Cold Front

Mild weather will be sticking around through the day today. Our Tuesday will likely end up being the warmest day of the entire week with temperatures into the 70s.

Showers and even a couple of thunderstorms are possible during the day on Wednesday with a cold front moving through. Far northern New England may experience accumulating snow. It's too early to discuss amounts, but significant accumulations are possible.

Once the cold front passes through, we have a blustery day ahead for Thursday. Gusty west to northwest winds will make it feel even cooler with high temperatures staying in the 40s for most of us. Temperatures start to warm back up by Friday with sunny skies and temperatures approaching 60 degrees once again.

It appears we will see another 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks to be sunny and warm with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Sunday looks cooler with clouds, showers and temperatures into the 50s.