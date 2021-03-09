forecast

Temps on the Rise With Highs in the 50s Tuesday

Wednesday through Friday look even warmer with highs in the 60s

By Chris Gloninger

Spring means a transition to warmer times, but water takes longer to warm up than the air. Because of this, differential in temperature sea breezes are back in the forecast.

A warm front moved through last night. Any morning clouds will clear Tuesday and temperatures by the afternoon will climb into the mid-50s. The warm-up doesn’t stop there. 

Wednesday through Friday look even warmer with highs in the 60s. It’s possible that temperatures may overachieve, and we could hit the low 70s. 

A cold front will move in Friday with an increase in clouds. Showers will be possible, but we aren’t expecting any significant rain over the next week to ten days. It’s possible that we could see a round of more significant rain by mid-week next week.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
