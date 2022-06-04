Temps Reach 70s Throughout Weekend

It’s been a pleasant and much needed change for many along eastern New England. The sun is now shining upon the west stretching more into the east, allowing our temperatures to also take a climb up to the 70s. We’ve seen some nicer temperatures, drier conditions and a pleasant feel to the air.

A cold front moves in from west to east which allows for pop up showers to develop late this afternoon and evening; mostly staying north of the pike, NH and Maine. Lingering showers and a rumble or two may also make it into Boston and Northern Essex county.

After the passage of this cold front our dew points decrease, drier air fills in and decreases the chance for showers. Our temperatures remain in the 70s for Sunday and our offshore flow continues. With this, we’ll see another fabulous afternoon thanks to a high pressure off to our north in Canada. The chance of showers stays far off to the northeast.

Kicking off our work week we’ll see temperatures rising to the 70s, dry conditions continue to take over much of the day until we enter Tuesday. By Tuesday, our high pressure moves offshore and this will open the door to a low pressure that brings the chance of showers up in northern New England. With that trend, we’ll see that low pressure moving bringing a warm and cold front with it, which will bring the chance of showers through Thursday. Another high pressure system should help us push that front out of the area by Friday. In your exclusive 10-day forecast you’re also watching highs taking a rise to the upper 70s by the end of the week, inland communities will likely reach the lower 80s if enough sun is brought up.