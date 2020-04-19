Temps Reaching 50s and 60s Across New England

High pressure south of New England brings sunshine and temperatures close to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday, near 60 degrees today. Also, quite a bit of wind developing in Southeastern New England, from the Southwest gusting 30 to 40 mph, especially over Cape Cod. Otherwise there’s not that much wind well away from the coast.

Clouds are on the increase this afternoon across northern New England with a cold front approaching from south eastern Canada. A few showers are popping up across northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and western Maine, otherwise we are dry through Sunset.

Another Sunday afternoon of major severe storms in the southeastern United States, that weather will move over the ocean tonight, and just miss most of New England to the south and east tomorrow.

At the same time the cold front moving from north to south through New England, is going to pretty much fall apart over Southeastern New England tomorrow. That means we may hold the clouds and chilly weather for southern and eastern New England for our Monday. Wind from the northeast may gust past 25 mph on Cape Cod.

For northern New England, it looks like a sunny Monday, the temperature close to 50 degrees.

Mostly clear with scattered frost Monday night and early Tuesday. We warm up again on Tuesday with strong wind from the south and increasing clouds. A powerful front is going to cross New England with squalls of rain and higher elevation snow during the afternoon and evening. There may be some damaging wind gusts, and a few inches of snow in the mountains. Cold to record cold air is coming in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with wind gusting past 40 mph. A possible hard freeze for much of the region.

Wind gradually abates Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds, high temperature near 40 degrees north, and 50 degrees south.

Thursday we should warm it up back to the 50s with sun and clouds mixed, just an outside chance of some early rain or snow in parts of southwestern New England.

Yet another ocean storm is going to be moving off the coast on Friday, with a chance of rain and wind returning to Southern New England. Maybe northern New England too, if that’s the case there may be snow possible again. It’s a very busy first alert 10-day forecast.