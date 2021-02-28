Temps Stay Warm, Rain Moves in Sunday Afternoon

By no means was the weather this weekend a home run, but there certainly was some dry time yesterday and there will be more dry time today.

Temperatures once again will find their way up into the upper 40s and low 50s. Wet weather will return moving in from West to East during the afternoon and through the evening. In the higher elevations it's possible that we could see some snow.

Monday starts off wet but will dry out during the afternoon. The second cold front will trigger snow squalls during the evening an overnight. That secondary cold front will bring in a bitter blast.

Today (Sunday): Mostly cloudy with late day and evening showers, mixed north. Highs in the 40s. Tonight: Showers, mix north. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. Monday: Morning showers, then blend of clouds and sun. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to near 50.

Temperatures on Tuesday will likely stay in the 20s during the afternoon.

Cold this time of year typically doesn't linger and by Wednesday temperatures may reach 50 degrees again. There are some signals that we could enter into a stormy pattern for a couple of days late week or early in the weekend.

Currently the models keep us dry, but it's something worth keeping an eye on temperatures will largely stay at or above average for the next 10 days.