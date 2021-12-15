Temps. to Hit 60s in Some Spots Across New England Thursday

Showers are on our doorstep -- they will be coming down over northwest and western New England and advancing east Wednesday night.

An accompanying warm-up will begin Wednesday night as well, with lows working their way higher. Temperatures will be in the 30s by 5 p.m. and increase into the 40s by 11 p.m.

That warming trend will continue through Thursday afternoon, with highs that will reach the 60s in the south and upper 50s in the north.

As far as the rain: We’ll be watching snow turn into rain by late Wednesday night, when temperatures increase with the warm front. Showers will abandon southern New England around 9 a.m. Thursday. The northern country will continue with showers for the first half of the day with a drying trend through the afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3 inches from New Hampshire into Maine while rain showers will leave less than two-tenths of an inch across the south.

Gusty conditions will continue through Thursday, especially through the night, when wind gusts could exceed 40 mph in the most active spots. Damage to branches and isolated power outages may be possible.

With a mostly dry Friday, our temperatures will continue to be mild, finishing off the week in the 50s but setting the stage for a cool-down and a frontal boundary that will bring snow and rain into New England on Saturday.

Total snowfall amounts in higher terrain on Sunday may add up from 4-6 inches in Vermont and New Hampshire with a coating up to 2 inches in southern New England. These values may still change as our forecast gets more accurate with time.

Sunday will be cool, with highs in the 30s and below-average temperatures will dominate most of next week.