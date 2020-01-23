Temps to Swing Into 50s for Some Areas Ahead of Weekend Storm

Little by little, we are getting warmer each morning the rest of this week.

Although many of us did cool to single numbers and teens again Thursday morning, there are a few of us that are starting off near 32 degrees. So we’ve already warmed up to freezing! And by the afternoon, a few of us may be near 50 degrees in southern New England.

The old, cold, high-pressure system is still over us but as modified with no real new cold around the eastern United States, this warmer air is going to last into the weekend.

With a sun and cloud mix Thursday, temperatures will swing in the 30s north and 40s south. At night, we’ll be fair and cool once again with a low in the teens and 20s, with a few spots not getting below freezing again.

We’ll have a good amount of sunshine Friday, but not quite a clear day as we have clouds both in the beginning in the end of the day.

There’s a weak cold front coming in from the north, but it should be dry. However, there’s just enough cold feeding in ahead of low pressure that is moving across Pennsylvania on Saturday that we are going to have some snow in New England before lunchtime Saturday. A mixture of rain and snow will cross the Hudson river around sunrise reaching the Connecticut River by about lunchtime.

The rain/snow line is a tough call still, but it looks like the Berkshires, north central Massachusetts, most of Vermont, and New Hampshire should have snow during the afternoon.

The rest of southern New England likely is just warm enough for rain. Highs Saturday will be in the 30s to lower 40s.

Low pressure re-develops right over Connecticut and crosses southern New England Saturday night with continued snow in the north and rain in the south.

Rain may try and change back to snow in the southern half of our region before ending Sunday. Snow will continue in the north with the ski areas receiving 5 to 10 inches of powder during the day Sunday.

Seasonable weather is likely early next week with a return to partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures mostly in the 30s, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.