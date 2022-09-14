The Caribbean Under Alert as New Tropical Storm Likely to Form

A new tropical system was born hours ago and it's headed toward the Caribbean. Moving west at an approximate speed of 14 mph, this system shows signs of quick organization. It developed fast and it keeps feeding off the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic. Located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, this system may be named as soon as today and become a tropical storm. Once gained the category of a tropical storm, this system will be named Fiona.

In order to become a tropical storm, wind speeds must reach a sustained velocity of 39 mph, which is not far from its current 35 mph. At any moment, this system is expected to be named, but regardless of its official name, this tropical system is expected to enter the Caribbean through the weekend bringing wind gusts at or above 60 mph over the Lesser Antilles and possibly touching southern Puerto Rico.

While it’s not yet a definitive forecast, the Dominican Republic and Haiti may receive a round of heavy rain after watching Fiona sweep over the Antilles and Puerto Rico from Sunday into Monday.

Regardless of its current path, we remain vigilant in New England, as there is still a slight chance that this tropical storm may change its trajectory and head out north in the Atlantic. If it does, New England may see a possible track near its coast. As in every year during hurricane season, the chance is always there, but preparation is key. We still have time to monitor this closely and NBC10 Boston’s First Alert Team will continue to watch this system closely and keep you updated.