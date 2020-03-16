weather New England

The Cold Weather is Back But the Future Looks Sunny

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Today will be even colder than yesterday. For the coast, an onshore wind will keep things quite cool during the day. Showers will develop during the day Tuesday.

With some cold air in place, it’s possible that we could see a little bit of wet snow. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 40s and 50s and by that point we will see liquid precipitation.

At this point, we aren’t expecting a ton of rain. It’s been a dry month so far – Boston, Providence and Worcester all running a deficit of an inch or more.

Weather Stories

Weather 17 hours ago

Chilly Night Before Even Cooler Monday

Weather 22 hours ago

A Cool Down for Sunday

Temperature have also been mild. Only one day this month has been below average – we will likely see one more coming up tomorrow. Temperatures will be rebounding by the end of the week with another round of rain moving in Thursday into Friday. 70 degrees will be within reach by Friday afternoon.

As we head into another weekend with social distancing being the new normal for now – the sun returns and we will have plenty of time to get outside during the day to get fresh air. 

This article tagged under:

weather New England
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us