The Storm Isn't Quite Done With New England — Here's How Much Snow Is Left

The storm that dumped up to two feet of snow on New England continues to linger across the southern part of the region Tuesday evening, but the snow tapers off at night.

Coastal areas will see a slow seawater recession from Tuesday afternoon's high tide. Our temperatures fall to around freezing in southern New England and in the 20s north so it will be icy overnight.

Watch for patchy drizzle that may freeze or a few snow showers in southern New England. Northern Maine continues to receive a few inches of snow overnight.

Wednesday will be quieter with a northwest breeze and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Clouds hang around and we do have another chance at scattered snow showers for the mountains, north country and also southern New England. Scattered coatings to 2 inches of snow will be possible in any shower.

On Thursday, our storm finally pulls away far enough to take a lot of the clouds with it. We expect some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s.

We warm a bit into the low 40s across southern New England Friday into Saturday -- this means a mainly rain event as our next storm moves in. Some snow will fall in the mountains and a wintry mix is probable in higher terrain south.

Some areas are cleaning up over two feet of snow after the nor'easter, while others are dealing with flooding issues.

Our weather pattern remains active in the 10-day forecast.

Saturday we have another break with some sun and highs in the low 40s. Another coastal storm could track through Sunday into Monday. This one seems to move quicker than the last. There is some wobbling on track and timing in the forecast models, but we may see snow for all again.

After that, temperatures cool a bit to the teens and 20s for highs next week.