There's another storm on the way that'll bring more rain, gusty wind

After a wet and windy overnight, we have a breezy day ahead, but skies will clear through the afternoon making way for sunny and dry conditions until clouds build Friday.

High temperatures in the low 40s for Thursday and Friday. Come Friday night into Saturday, there's another storm on the way.

Another low-pressure system is on the move, coming from the Ohio Valley into the Great Lakes area. That'll likely put us on the warmer side Saturday, meaning more rain and gusty wind.

Some areas might see snow at the start, especially in NW Massachusetts and the northern Worcester Hills, but it's likely to change to rain depending on how warm it gets

With saturated ground and high area streams and rivers, this rain will add to that and could exacerbate the issue. Gusty winds possible especially along the coast, Cape and Islands, Worcester Hills and Berkshires.

Sunday's still going to be breezy with high temperatures falling into the middle 30s. Much of next week is looking colder. Highs in the low to mid 30s Sunday through Thursday.