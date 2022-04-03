This Week Brings More Rain, Adding to Signs of Spring

With a cloudy but dry start, we now face the next system bringing showers across New England. They started in southwestern Conn. and spread over the Berkshires with snow across our mountains.

Our temperatures have stayed a bit cooler than yesterday, but this time we have no strong wind gusts for which it actually feels closer to what you see in the thermometer. The showers will continue to move into the northeast, spreading more wintry precipitation in the mountains and even the chance of watching some of the flurries reach the higher elevations in Worcester county and southern New Hampshire tonight.

No accumulation will be expected with this light dusting in these areas, however, the mountains of VT could see a range of a dusting to 1” of snow.

With another cool night ahead, we’ll see lows ranging in the lower 30s north, upper 30s south and lingering showers. Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy morning with a few sprinkles possible, but our skies will make the effort to break away some clouds and allow for peeks of sunshine increasing through the afternoon.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Our highs tomorrow will rise to the mid-50s for some spots along the south, including Boston and our wind speeds will remain light. Northwest winds will continue through the afternoon and switch from the west by tomorrow night. A mostly sunny Tuesday will wrap up a dry start to the week, as we’ll see our next system bringing more widespread rain on Wednesday. Outdoor activities will likely remain limited due to the chance of showers that will continue to appear from Wednesday into next Saturday.

Our warmest day is trending to be next Friday, highs will climb to the upper 50s and we might even get lucky with some 60s popping up in the south. But our weekend is bringing highs in the mid-50s.

The windy days will be Wednesday and the Monday after our next weekend. This will keep our shores somewhat choppy with an increase in wave heights.