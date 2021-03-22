Warm Days, Cool Nights, and Rain Ahead This Week

Spring weather is here for the week as we see warmer temperatures by the end of the week and even some spring showers.

Each day brings us cool nights with patchy fog, and warm afternoons with sea breezes at the coast keeping temps cooler.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This great stretch of weather is calling for outdoor dining. It should be quite comfortable in the sunshine, but as the sun sets temperatures cool off quickly and a jacket or even a coat will be good to have. Speaking of sunset, Monday night is our last sunset before 7 p.m.!

Overnight lows drop to the 30s south and 20s north with frosty spots and some areas of fog near the coast.

Tuesday's highs will be just as warm with more sunshine and highs in the 50s north to 60s south and inland, low 50s near the coast in the afternoons thanks to the sea breeze.

Clouds increase a bit for Tuesday night, but we're not expecting rain yet.

A warm front approaches the area Wednesday afternoon as we see some slightly cooler highs in the 50s and clouds. Scattered showers head through primarily Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and where we don't have the rain we see clouds and drizzle.

Our humidity rises and so will our temperatures behind that front Thursday. A gusty south wind picks up a bit so highs even at the coast could be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

South coast areas will be cooler due to the wind coming in off the ocean. The next round of rain is a cold front Friday and this has the opportunity to bring in soaking rain (which we really need). The weekend looks to be mostly dry with sunshine late Saturday and ealy sunday.

Temperatures will be cooler with the 50s Saturday and in the 40s Sunday. Cooler temperatures stick around through the rest of the 10-day.