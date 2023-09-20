This week's great weather not expected to last for the weekend

We’re serving up another super day Wednesday, with more mild temperatures and much lighter winds. It’s a cool start, but mid-September sun is up for the task to bring us from the upper 40s and mid-50s back to the mid-70s this afternoon.

Thursday's temperatures won’t be as warm along the coast thanks to the onshore breeze. Elsewhere, we see no reason not to top 70 degrees again under full sun.

Friday is another super day with more sun and similar temps. It’s not until the weekend (oh no!) that we see the showers move north from the Mid-Atlantic and bring in the wet weather.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This appears to be a swath of tropical air with downpours and steady rain that leaps into New England on Saturday. At stake is (one of our weekend days) and perhaps an inch of rain. Sunday appears to be wet as well, with a smattering of lighter showers. We’re hoping that we can scoot this system along for early next week, and scoot out of a potential long-duration wet spell. Fingers crossed for that.

Enjoy the sun!