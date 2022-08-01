Threat for Scattered Showers in Southern New England Monday

July 2022 is in the books and as we stand Monday, it will go down in history as the third warmest and fourth driest! Not the type of records we'd like to see, since much of the region is experiencing a severe drought, but unfortunately something we may have to get used to going forward with our ever changing climate.

A weak disturbance will keep southern New England mostly cloudy with scattered showers along the south coast Monday morning, but some may encroach northward through the mid-morning. Clouds will be stubborn to move out of southern New England Monday afternoon and the threat for showers will remain across Connecticut, Rhode Island, the Cape and Islands through early Monday night.

The rest of the region will remain dry, but it will be noticeably more humid than the past few days. Further north into central and northern New England, we'll see more sun than clouds which will allow temperatures to reach well into the 80s. Across the south, highs will be mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few lingering showers early Monday night with clouds slowly clearing late as low pressure pulls away from the region, remaining on the muggy side. A southwesterly flow will keep us very warm and humid Tuesday with highs well into the 80s.

A frontal system will slide through the region during the afternoon kicking off some showers and storms across the north, but by the time the front reaches the south, it looks like we'll be left with a few isolated showers and storms. We'll get a brief break from the heat and humidity Wednesday as winds turn more out of the north, but don't get used to it because Thursday is looking extremely hot with temperatures pushing 100 degrees!

A First Alert Stamp has been issued on our 10-Day forecast for that reason. Beyond that, it looks like we could see some beneficial showers Friday along with more seasonable temperatures over the weekend.