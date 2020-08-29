Threat for Tornado with Storms in Western New England Saturday

Scattered showers and downpours continue to move through New England today as a cold front approaches the area.

Rumbles of thunder will accompany these downpours from time to time. Cloudy skies, gusty south winds, and humid air rule the day between the showers. We will be watching for severe storms this late afternoon and evening across western New England, then shifting towards central and eastern New England late tonight. Any storm that moves through could produce damaging wind and there is enough spin in the atmosphere that a brief tornado is possible across western Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut through sunset.

By the time the storms head east, they are anticipated to decrease in intensity. Storms push into the Boston area 6 p.m.-midnight.

The storms and showers head offshore late tonight and we see a wind direction change, indicating a different air mass moving in. Our airflow will be more from the west Sunday afternoon as high pressure settles in. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s with a cool west breeze and full sunshine. It will be a nice way to salvage the weekend!

Dry weather continues to dominate for the start to next week. Highs remain in the 70s for Monday into Tuesday. We near 80 degrees on Wednesday but scattered showers and storms return to the forecast again. Daily afternoon storms may pop up Thursday into Friday as humidity ramps up and highs reach the mid 80s.

Friday into Saturday a front may move through, meaning scattered rain, but the rest of Labor Day weekend will be dry and seasonable.