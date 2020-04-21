Thunderstorms Bringing Damaging Wind, Hail Tuesday

A busy afternoon today. A strong cold front will be moving in during the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with the highest threat being damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. The timing looks to be after 12 PM in Western New England and a lot of activity will clear the coast by dinner time.

It turns cold by tomorrow. That cold front will unleash some of the coldest air we’ve seen in several weeks. Temperatures will be into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday with windchill’s into the 20s and 30s across New England. Wind speeds may reach 40 mph during the day.

We will see a quick warm-up heading into Thursday which appears to be the pick of the week as high temperatures reach the 50s and low 60s with sunshine.

Wet weather will return at the end of the week but in time for the weekend it will clear out at least for Saturday. Temperatures are warm in the mid and upper 50s for both weekend days. There could be a round of rain that arrives on Sunday and continues into Monday.