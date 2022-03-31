FIRST ALERT: Tracking the Threat of Strong Storms Tonight

After a warm front pushed our temperatures up to the 50s & 60s, the daytime heating is feeding off the chance for storms tonight. The showers started off from the west and continue to move towards the east. Heavier rain moves into northern New England along with the chance of thunder. With these strongest storms we could be seeing strong wind gusts, thunder, hail & graupel. They will last through the overnight hours but leave by the morning.

Highest risk for severe storms this afternoon into tonight will be from Portions of New York to Florida today. Western portions of New England have a marginal risk.. pic.twitter.com/MCgUlJ8MwG — David J Bagley NBC10 Boston/NECN (@DavidBagleyWX) March 31, 2022

Isolated and lighter rain will remain for some. Scattered precipitation will continue through tomorrow afternoon and we’ll see highs reaching the upper 50s and some isolated 60s popping up again through New England, especially along the south. A mix of sun and clouds will try to peek in before more rain fills in through the afternoon. Our showers for tomorrow, however, are not expected to be as strong as today’s.

Our temperatures will drop this weekend to the low 50s, the breeze remains but our pick of the weekend will be Saturday- it will be a bright and cool day. Sunday features more showers across New England and highs that will remain in the low 50s. Regardless of that drop in temperatures, our highs will manage to remain slightly above average for this time of the year.

Next week will start off mostly quiet and somewhat cool with an increase in temperatures through the week along with the chance of showers coming up again.