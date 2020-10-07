Get ready for some thunderstorms. A cold front is moving through. The activity will start in northern New England by late morning and drop into central and southern New England by mid to late afternoon.

Strong to perhaps damaging wind gusts are possible. Most wind gusts will be between 40 and 60 mph. With leaves still on the trees, these wind gusts may result in some isolated power outages. Make sure to charge your devices.

Unfortunately, we aren’t expecting much beneficial rain as it relates to the ongoing drought.

We will have a sunny, seasonable end to the weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Both weekend days look very nice.

Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with temperatures in some communities approaching 80! Gusty winds will be from the south during the day.

Sunday, the wind will flip to the northwest. It will be equally as sunny but much cooler. Temperatures Sunday will be 10-15 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Columbus day through mid week next week looks calm and cool. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s most days.