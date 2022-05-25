Thunderstorms to Disrupt Beautiful Holiday Weekend

It doesn’t get too much better than this. We’re enjoying a beautiful stretch of spring weather these next couple of days; low humidity, lots of sun and pleasant temperatures.

Expect highs both Wednesday and Thursday to run in the 70s inland and 60s at the coast with a wind off the ocean.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By Friday, there will be more clouds, which represent humidity returning to the region. While I think many of us will stay dry, there will be a few passing light showers and sprinkles around Friday, so don’t be caught off guard if you have to dodge a few raindrops from time to time.

There’s a greater chance for wet weather as we head into the start of the holiday weekend. An approaching front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, and a few storms could be on the stronger side. If you’re going to be outdoors, make sure to have a backup plan to seek shelter inside if you need to.

While the front will slow and eventually stall as it exits the south coast Saturday night into Sunday, it will be far enough offshore that Sunday and Memorial will be dry and pleasant. Highs will generally run 75 to 80 both days with a blend of sun and clouds – great news for any outdoor plans you have.

Next week looks fairly quiet and warm with highs around 80 and a limited chance of any wet weather until the end of the week.