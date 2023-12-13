Thursday brings another cold day before mild temps return

The weather pattern has quieted down, but noticeable temperature swings are expected in the upcoming days.

Wednesday will be a bit chilly, with clouds building but Thursday will be clear, dry and cold.

Highs Wednesday in the low 40s, but after sunset, a swift cooldown is coming. There's a chance of sporadic snow flurries during or after sunset Wednesday, coinciding with the earliest sunset of the year.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Thursday morning, brace for cold conditions with wind chills dropping into the teens and a brisk breeze blowing through town. As the day progresses, the winds will ease, but temperatures will remain cold, reaching only the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will bring a return to milder weather, with temperatures jumping back into the 40s and possibly reaching the 50s in some areas as mild temperatures settle in. Throughout the weekend, expect warmer-than-normal temperatures as attention shifts to a developing storm in the Deep South.

This storm is likely to be fueled by mild air, indicating that precipitation will primarily be rain. Although winds will pick up, it doesn't appear to be as strong as the previous weekend's powerful storm. Nonetheless, we'll be keeping a close watch on its progression.

Following the storm, cooler air, though not extremely cold, will move in for the middle of next week. The long range pattern is setting up to have temperatures above normal across the country from Dec.19-25.