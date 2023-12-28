forecast

Thursday morning rain tapers to showers, breezy afternoon

We'll square off with the weaker upper-level storm system Friday. That entails a few passing showers (not an all-day rain) and cool temperatures in the 40s

By Pete Bouchard

Another mild storm to follow Thursday. While highs won't be as warm as Wednesday, some 50s are still possible across southeast Massachusetts Thursday.

Rain will occasionally be heavy through late morning as low pressure passes off Nantucket. We'll find the steady rain tapers to lighter showers, mist and drizzle later this afternoon. In that sense, the evening drive is much better than the morning. All told, 1-1.5 inches of rain is in the cards through Friday, but this storm won't feature high winds.

We'll square off with the weaker upper-level storm system Friday. That entails a few passing showers (not an all-day rain) and cool temperatures in the 40s. And there's still a quick shower threat for Saturday, but the day is drier overall, and there will be times of sun, too.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

New Year's Eve/Day seem like the picks of the holiday weekend (and just in time). Sun will blend with clouds, the air will be cool and dry, and the wind will be light. Expect the temperatures to fall to the mid-30s around the time we ring in the new year, then fall back to the 20s by dawn on New Year's Day.

Longer range shows cooler temperatures overall, and a couple of storms passing far offshore. Right now, there aren't any definitive signs showing credible snow threats, but in the upcoming pattern, things could change quickly.

Weather Stories

forecast 17 hours ago

Mild December rain showers for most of New England

forecast Dec 27

Fog Wednesday morning, staying mild with afternoon rain

Enjoy the holiday weekend!

This article tagged under:

forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us