Boston

Thursday's snow will cause a wintry mess for the AM commute in New England

We've issued a First Alert for Thursday morning, given the timing and type of precipitation, which will affect the commute

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A quiet stretch is coming Boston's way to start off the week — but it won't last long.

It will still be cold, with highs in the low and mid 30s through Wednesday.

Tuesday to Wednesday will see some light snow accumulations for the Cape and the Islands. The rest of us will be mainly dry until Thursday morning — for which we've issued a First Alert, given the timing and type of precipitation, which will affect the commute.

A map showing two low pressure systems over Michigan and Tennessee that will bring cold air and a wintry mix to Boston through Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing two low pressure systems over Michigan and Tennessee that will bring cold air and a wintry mix to Boston through Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

But early morning Thursday will begin as a wintry mess. First, snow will fall overnight, and just before sunrise, the snow will change over to a mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain.

The timeline for when to expect snow, rain and a mix in Boston from Tuesday to Thursday Feb. 11-13, 2025. Snow is possible late Tuesday through noon Wednesday, followed by Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of Thursday features a wintry mix, then rain.
NBC10 Boston
The timeline for when to expect snow, rain and a mix in Boston from Tuesday to Thursday Feb. 11-13, 2025.

A light wintry mix will stick around until the late morning before changing completely to rain.

Ice accumulations are possible, but will likely stay below 0.10 inches. While slippery for walkways and elevated surfaces, these accumulations look to be minor as far as impacts are concerned.

A map showing where ice may accumulate by the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, after wintry weather moves through southern New England. Almost all of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are included, and much of southern New Hampshire as well.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing where ice may accumulate by the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, after wintry weather moves through southern New England. Almost all of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are included, and much of southern New Hampshire as well.

This will not be a clean snowfall to play, it will be a muddy, wet, slippery morning to afternoon.

More Mass. snow news

Weather 8 hours ago

Wintry streak continues with more snow chances ahead in New England

Weather Feb 9

Snowfall totals: See where in New England got more than a foot!

Massachusetts Feb 9

Mass. has a major drought. A lot of snow just fell, but we need more.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsWeatherTraffic
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us