Thursday's snow will cause a wintry mess for the AM commute in New England

A quiet stretch is coming Boston's way to start off the week — but it won't last long.
It will still be cold, with highs in the low and mid 30s through Wednesday.
Tuesday to Wednesday will see some light snow accumulations for the Cape and the Islands. The rest of us will be mainly dry until Thursday morning — for which we've issued a First Alert, given the timing and type of precipitation, which will affect the commute.
But early morning Thursday will begin as a wintry mess. First, snow will fall overnight, and just before sunrise, the snow will change over to a mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain.
A light wintry mix will stick around until the late morning before changing completely to rain.
Ice accumulations are possible, but will likely stay below 0.10 inches. While slippery for walkways and elevated surfaces, these accumulations look to be minor as far as impacts are concerned.
This will not be a clean snowfall to play, it will be a muddy, wet, slippery morning to afternoon.