More snow ahead: Tracking two more chances for wintry weather

Don’t get used to these sunny, dry days! More snow is on the way to Boston…and a little ice is possible, too!

Moving through this Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 40s, but it will feel colder because of the winds.

They’ll continue blowing in from the northwest, gusting to 35 mph at times. Then, tonight, temperatures will drop in a big way, falling into the teens! Bundle up!

On Wednesday, expect more dry weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

How cold will it get Wednesday night?

By Thursday, though, we’ll be saying goodbye to the sunshine and hello to the snow…and ice…and rain.

Thursday is a First Alert due to the threat for a wintry mix in the Greater Boston area.

A frontal system will push our way from the south. We’ll see snow first as the system moves in Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be well below freezing.

How much snow will we get on Thursday?

What time will it snow on Thursday and when where will we see the changeover from rain?

As we move through the day, our temperatures will warm a bit, supporting a changeover to freezing rain, then rain into the afternoon.

Before the changeover, parts of area, especially communities along and north of the Pike, could see between 2 and 4 inches. Boston could see around 2 inches of snow.

Watch out for slick spots on the roads as we move through Thursday. High temperatures will likely reach the upper 30s. Lows will drop into the lower 30s Thursday night.

The weekend forecast starts sunny

Friday and Saturday will bring a lot of sunshine! High temperatures will be in the mid 30s on Saturday.

When will it snow again?

Then, by Saturday night into Sunday, heads up! Another system, originating from the west coast, will push our way, giving way to a rain/snow mix.

Accumulating snow is possible, along with a period of freezing rain and plain. Most of the precipitation should end before noon on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees.