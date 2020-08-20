Thursday Stays Dry With Temps Around 80

While yesterday left a lot to be desired for sunny weather, today will not disappoint. After a coolish start - esp. in the suburbs - we're looking at bold sunshine and seasonable temps. Sea breezes along the coast will temper some of the daytime heating, keeping us solidly in the mid and upper 70s. Meantime, temps elsewhere will peak around 80.

Not as cool tonight, but certainly perfect for sleeping with more dry air and quiet weather. Temperatures soar to summery levels tomorrow as the humidity remains in check. Expect our highs to recover to the mid and upper 80s as the winds turn southwest.

Weekend holds onto that warm note, but as a front nears Sunday, a few storms could fire into the afternoon. We're also watching Trop. Depression 13 as it moves toward Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend. Plenty to keep us on our toes into next week!