TIMELINE: An Hour-by-Hour Look at Rain, Storms on Thanksgiving

By Staff Reports

Thanksgiving could bring as much as two inches of rain to some areas as a system moves through the region as many families attempt to celebrate the holiday amid a pandemic.

The NBC10 Boston and NECN weather team has issued a First Alert due to expected inclement weather.

Friday will bring slightly warmer temperatures as southern New England will reach as high as the 60s in some places and northern New England will remain in the 50s and 40s.

Here's a look at what to expect throughout the day.

