Tracking a Thanksgiving storm threatening rain, snow in New England

There's much more action in the weather world this week. It seems like Mother Nature flipped the switch from quiet to stormy just in time for Thanksgiving.

We'll get another shot of rain on Tuesday, with amounts that are tolerable and tame. It appears as though a quarter to half inch is possible along with a slight bump upward in the temperatures. This is short-lived however, with 40s returning through the early part of the holiday weekend.

Our Thanksgiving storm will be coming into the West Coast later Monday. Its track appears to be along or south of the Pike at this point, with some minor variations between the models. IF there were gobs of cold air in place (like we might see in mid-winter), this track would really put us in the snow zone across much of southern New England. But our temperatures are much milder (go figure), and there’s nothing coming to drop us into the cold air.

So, we default to rain with this event, except for towns and cities along outer Route 2 and the elevated terrain of western Massachusetts where we could see some mix or snow with minor accumulations.

Northern New England is another affair entirely. There’s some cold in place, and we may see some significant accumulation of heavy, wet snow. If your travels bring you north of Concord, NH and Portland, Maine, or north of Springfield, Mass., prepare for slippery roads and slow travel. Flights may have delays across the Northeast because of deicing, low visibility, and flight rerouting. Plan ahead and bring your patience.

The storm makes a quick exit Friday, and serious cold shuffles in quickly behind. Temperatures tumble through the 30s for the remainder of the holiday weekend, with deep freezes in the mornings.

Be safe, travel safe, and enjoy the short workweek.