Tracking Friday's Thunderstorm Threat, Then a Chilly Weekend in New England

It’s going to be another hot day across the region with some relief once again at the coast as a sea breeze kicks in Friday afternoon. Highs will be around 90 degrees inland, 80s on the coast and 70s on Cape Cod.

The difference Friday is that there will be a threat for thunderstorms. In typical summertime fashion, not everyone will see a storm and not every storm will be strong – but a few could contain torrential downpours, lightning and brief gusty wind. So it’s definitely a day to be weather aware, particularly from 2 to 8 p.m., and especially north and west of Boston.

Any thunderstorm activity should weaken by late evening, leaving pockets of rain and showers overnight with lows in the 50s. And we won’t get out of the 50s Saturday! Combine the cool temperatures with a stiff northeast wind gusting to 35 mph at times, and 40 mph on Cape Cod and it’s going to be a chilly feel.

Morning showers will taper and give way to a drier afternoon and perhaps even a few breaks of sun. Sunday looks mainly dry, though Cape Cod could see a few showers and some moisture out over the ocean could pinwheel back towards us. We’ll be in the 50s with a continued gusty northeast wind.

Next week, our temperatures won’t be quite as cool, but they will be below average for this time of year (in the 60s). A stalled out upper level low will keep a continued risk of showers in the forecast through the middle of the week, though no day looks like a washout. We should turn brighter and a bit warmer for the end of next week and next weekend as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.