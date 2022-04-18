Some Parts of New England Could See April Snow

We saw an amazing day across the region as high pressure provided us with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. But as we head into tonight, conditions will go downhill rapidly as a strong coastal low develops south of New England and tracks through the region during the day Tuesday.

Rain develops, wind kicks up overnight

We’re expecting rain to develop overnight from south to north and to be locally heavy during the late night hours through the early daylight hours. Wind will also be on the increase out of the southeast with gusts exceeding 60 mph from 1 a.m. to about 9 a.m. across the Cape and Islands, 40-50 mph across the rest of the eastern southern New England coastline which may cause some localized power outages.

With the strongest winds occurring during the overnight high tide cycle, some minor splash over possible southeast facing shorelines, especially from Boston through the north shore. The steady rain and strongest winds will shift northward into northern New England during the mid-morning and taper to showers by late in the day.

Being a fast moving storm, we’ll see clearing across the south with a few lingering afternoon showers possible along with gusty southerly wind helping drive temps into the upper 50s, except along the south coast and western areas of the region. In terms of rainfall, we’re expecting anywhere between 0.75” to 1.25”, most of which fall during the overnight hours south, early morning to early afternoon north.

What parts of New England will see snow?

Some snowfall is expected across the higher elevations of western New England and into northern New England. About 3-6” is possible from the higher elevation of the northern Berkshires to the Green Mountains of Vermont, with slightly lesser amounts across the White Mountains, and into northern Maine. Once we get through Tuesday’s stormy weather, the rest of the week features a warmup with temperatures moderating into the 60s by Friday.