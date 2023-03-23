Tracking Showers Over the Coming Days, Beginning Thursday

Rain arrives on and off throughout the day on Thursday. Keep an umbrella handy, although most of the day is dry.

With a mostly cloudy sky, highs reach the upper 50s. Friday is partly sunny, and a touch cooler. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday becomes wet again, but the rain holds off until later in the day. Some areas experience a period of sleet on Saturday night, or even some wet snow. Those spots will be mainly in elevated parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern Massachusetts. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday starts with rain for most, and some wet snow well north in elevated areas. Precipitation should wind down by mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Monday is mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday, there may be some rain or even wet snow north. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40’s.